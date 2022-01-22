Letter: Do right thing on the road

I wanted to write a letter to ask that people be more mindful of their driving.

I was involved in two serious accidents within three months of each other. Neither of the accidents were my fault but were caused by distracted driving.

We are dealing with extraordinary stress levels in our lives, but slowing down, being mindful of traffic lights and leaving more time to get to places is what is needed to keep everyone safe.

Please think about your families and what it would be like if they were in an accident as a result of someone running a red light or texting. Our police cannot be everywhere, and it’s up to us to do the right things when we are driving as much is possible.

Karen Covil, Lincoln

