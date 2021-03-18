Letter: Do redistricting right this time

In 2021, the Legislature will redraw congressional and legislative districts for Nebraska. The temptation is strong for politicians to draw district lines to set elections so that opponents can't win, providing insulation for representation by a party or group.

This is gerrymandering, manipulating the boundaries of an electoral region to favor one party or class. In effect, legislators choose their voters and protect seats.

In the last five years, mathematicians, computer scientists, statisticians and political scientists have created statistical tests that can detect even covert gerrymandering. These tests have been successfully used in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia courts to overturn gerrymandered maps.

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan summarized the tests neatly: "The same technologies and data that today facilitate extreme partisan gerrymanders also enable courts to discover them, by exposing just how much they dilute votes." Politicians can no longer expect to have gerrymandering ignored.