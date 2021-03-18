 Skip to main content
Letter: Do redistricting right this time
Letter: Do redistricting right this time

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

In 2021, the Legislature will redraw congressional and legislative districts for Nebraska. The temptation is strong for politicians to draw district lines to set elections so that opponents can't win, providing insulation for representation by a party or group.

This is gerrymandering, manipulating the boundaries of an electoral region to favor one party or class. In effect, legislators choose their voters and protect seats.

In the last five years, mathematicians, computer scientists, statisticians and political scientists have created statistical tests that can detect even covert gerrymandering. These tests have been successfully used in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia courts to overturn gerrymandered maps.

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan summarized the tests neatly: "The same technologies and data that today facilitate extreme partisan gerrymanders also enable courts to discover them, by exposing just how much they dilute votes." Politicians can no longer expect to have gerrymandering ignored.

Nebraskans should vote in districts reflecting the interests of neighbors and community, not party or group, and every vote should count equally. LB107, introduced by Sen. John McCollister, is a good first step to ensure that Nebraska's maps get drawn in a transparent, nonpartisan, data-driven way. LB107 should become law.

But even without that protection, gerrymandering will be exposed. Let's pass LB107 and do redistricting right the first time, without going to the courts.

Steve Dunbar, Lincoln

