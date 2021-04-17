Letter: Do people care about integrity?

Voicing her support for a constitutional amendment to keep the number of justices on the Supreme Court at nine members (Journal Star, Feb. 23), Sen. Deb Fisher said, "Some of my Democratic colleagues have expressed support for packing our Supreme Court for partisan reasons."

Did the senior senator from Nebraska have a "senior moment" by forgetting her support for the 310 day-long snub of Merrick Garland "for partisan reasons"?

Showing similar selective amnesia, Gov. Pete Ricketts recently boasted he would "not let President Biden shred the Second Amendment." Ricketts disregards his and others' astigmatic fanaticism that has, effectively, already removed "well-regulated militia" as a specifically stated qualification for the right to keep and bear arms. Read the entire amendment, Pete!

Newly enacted voter restrictions compelled the country’s foremost sophist, Mitch McConnell, to equivocate his previous resolute support for corporate free speech vis á vis Citizens United. He’s now telling corporate America to keep its wallets open but to keep its mouths shut.

These myopic remarks are symptomatic of a larger problem. Regardless of party, most elected officials consider "the whole truth" counterproductive and to be avoided at all costs.