I sometimes view things through the lens of my many years as a public school teacher and administrator.
As a school professional I was bound by the mandatory reporting law. I was required to report if I knew, or even suspected, a child was being abused or neglected.
I had to provide information to, and cooperate with, the Lincoln Police Department and Child Protective Services as they investigated the reports. I supplied information for court hearings.
If I failed to report abuse or neglect of a child, I would be committing a Class III misdemeanor, which carries a maximum sentence of three month’s imprisonment, a $500 fine or both. I knew the requirements of the law and complied with it on a number of occasions.
Because of my need to comply with the mandatory reporting law, I am bothered to see people in the federal government who might not be reporting violations of the law and who are refusing to cooperate with committees and departments investigating possible crimes.
I am especially appalled by people who are ignoring subpoenas to answer questions or the Republicans who voted against an open investigation of possible wrongdoing by the president in the House of Representatives.
Maybe we need something like the mandatory reporting law for our elected officials.
Paul Canny, Lincoln