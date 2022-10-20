 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Do homework, then cast vote

If you’re flying an American flag at your house, you can’t be indifferent to what happened on Jan. 6, 2021 and the evidence the Jan. 6 committee uncovered. That flag you proudly wave represents 50 states united in a belief in the Constitution — not a man, not a party and not your personal beliefs.

I will gladly pay more for eggs and gas for a few more months in exchange for the preservation of our democracy and our right to govern ourselves. In fact, there are candidates running for office right now, in Nebraska and across the country, who are determined to undermine future elections. They are actively planning to finish what was started on Jan. 6.

If you are unaware — or even worse, don’t care — then you have no right to fly the American flag.

I implore you to do your homework before you show up at the ballot box. To participate in democracy is a lot more than filling in the oval next to an R or a D. You’d better be sure they’ll fulfill their promise to defend the Constitution of the United States.

Barb Pederson, Lincoln

