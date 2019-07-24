It has become clear to anyone who attended the safe storage task force meetings that none of our lawmakers, nor the Journal Star editorial board, actually read the report from the safe storage task force.
First, the primary goal of the safe storage task force was to accumulate research and data, not write an ordinance. The task force completed that task and wrote a comprehensive report that clearly no one read.
Here is what the research amassed said:
* education on safe storing firearms (or truly for any public health campaign, e.g. using seat belts) is ineffective without policy.
* the only effective approach includes four crucial elements: new legislation; utilizing local partnerships in the medical, nonprofit and business communities; coordinated, citywide education; and enforcement of current ordinances.
I am disgusted that our public officials, including the Journal Star editorial board, ignored scientific evidence and clearly didn't do their homework and instead wrote what they wish the safe storage task force report had said.
Shame on all of you for this coordinated effort to misrepresent the findings of this task force.
Trish Wonch Hill, Lincoln