Letter: Do candidates not get it?

I have several questions for the candidates currently running for governor. Here are just three of them:

First, do you realize you are running for governor, not president of the United States? It is up to the president, not the governor of Nebraska, to secure our national borders. Why are you focused on this? I would rather have you explain how you plan to enforce employment laws in Nebraska and the consequences you will demand for those who hire illegals. Do you ask your campaign donors if they hire illegals? After all, if there were no jobs for illegals in Nebraska there would be fewer illegal immigrants in Nebraska.

Next, I would like you to explain what you mean by government overreach. You want less gun control. You don't want vaccine or mask mandates. You want less regulation for industry and agriculture. You claim these issues demonstrate too much "big government" in our personal lives. Yet, you promise to use the government to step between a woman and her doctor when it comes to information and options on birth control and reproduction. How is that not governmental overreach?

Third, why the focus on critical race theory? Instead, I want you to explain what you are going to do to improve graduation rates, increase the number of STEM classes and improve reading and math scores.

Finally, if you keep your promises to cut taxes how are you going to fund our schools? We need new buildings, teachers and curriculum. From where will the funding come?

My vote for Nebraska governor? None of the above!

Dawna Ourada, Kearney

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0