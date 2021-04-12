Letter: Divestment brings benefits

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday approved a new policy to consider social and environmental impacts of companies it chooses to invest in. This broad policy grew out of calls for NU to divest from fossil fuels companies.

The Lincoln Friends Meeting has already weighed in on moral and religious grounds and urged adoption of a commitment to eliminate fossil fuels from the portfolio. There is also a financial argument to be made.

A study by the International Energy Agency and Imperial College Business School reported last month that investing in renewable power stocks in the last decade beat a fossil fuel-focused strategy in both developed economies and in emerging markets. “A global portfolio of renewable power companies posted an annual average return of 18% in the decade to December 2020, compared with 4.7% for fossil-fuel stocks,” (Bloomberg, March 19).

A report by the world’s largest investment house, BlackRock, recently concluded that divestment from oil, gas and coal has produced neutral to positive results: “no investors found negative performance from divestment.” The report was done for the New York City teachers’ and public employees’ retirement funds, (Bill McKibben in The New Yorker, April 4).