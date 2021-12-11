Letter: Diversity plan about the truth

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln diversity plan was created by UNL faculty Lory J. Dance, Kwame Dawes, Anna W. Shavers, Kara Mitchell Viesca, Sergio C. Wals and Colette Yellow Robe -- distinguished UNL faculty responsible for creative publications, significant research and large grants.

They saw the need for UNL to improve. They were right.

As the 2021 progress report of the Nebraska Coordinating Commission on Higher Education remarks “Nebraska’s gap in educational attainment between whites and minorities (i.e., not white non-Hispanic) is the third largest in the nation ... 25.7 percentage points.” That one regent looking for an issue and favored by Gov. Pete Ricketts is running for governor should not make us ignore justice and truth.

The plan will not lead to the brainwashing of students. The governor clearly does not understand critical race theory. He takes a page from national Republican efforts to campaign against the objective teaching of history by following the lead of Seattle political filmmaker Christopher F. Rufo, who invented the notion of a pervasive resort to critical race theory in anti-racism efforts and spread this as a Republican bromide through Tucker Carlson (New Yorker, June 18).