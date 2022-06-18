Letter: Dispelling facial recognition myths

I read with interest your editorial, “Facial recognition software use raises concerns," May 12. On behalf of Clearview AI, one of the world’s leading facial recognition technology companies, and as a 30-year law enforcement professional, I want to provide additional context that wasn’t in the editorial.

FRT is not new to law enforcement. It has been used by law enforcement across the nation to generate investigative leads for more than a decade. As the Lincoln police chief stated, FRT is a valuable tool for police to use in identifying suspects, but it should never be the sole source for an arrest.

More importantly FRT is a lifeline for victims. It is used daily to help identify and rescue both human trafficking victims being sold online and children being sexually assaulted in online material. These are real lives saved, not theoretical scenarios.

Today’s assertions of FRT inaccuracy and bias against people of color are outdated and many times intentionally misleading. Yet, those statements are continually repeated as though they are valid. Independent assessment by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the world’s experts in algorithm evaluation, shows more than 100 different FRT algorithms exist that are 99% or more accurate comparing millions of images across demographic groups. Accuracy and bias concerns are eliminated by ensuring government entities use high-performing algorithms.

FRT has proven its value to protect victims and to generate leads that help law enforcement identify suspects. But, like any technology used by government, its effective use requires sound policy and public transparency. And sound policy begins by working with facts, not the narratives of one side or the other.

For the sake of public safety and victim advocacy, I hope the facts on facial recognition determine the direction of Nebraska policymakers.

Skylor Hearn, Austin, Texas, director of government affairs, Clearview AI

