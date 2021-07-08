Letter: Disinformation on 30x30 plan

So, Gov. Pete Ricketts and his anti-conservation followers are on the road using spurious comments, innuendo, disinformation and misinformation to sow the seeds of fear, discord, discontent, animosity and opposition toward conservation easements and the 30x30 conservation plan.

Opposition is founded on the issue of permanency, despite every day irreversible action being taken on land without objection. Irreplaceable rich and productive agriculture land is being converted into highways and residential and business developments, with government(s) and the governed alike applauding the taking.

Another issue is government “land grabbing.” First, rather odd how leading spokespersons opposing government “land-grabbing” conveniently ignore how all of this land was quite literally grabbed – more correctly stolen – from the Native Americans by the White immigrants with support from their U.S. Army and military machine.

Secondly, also odd how many private-property-rights advocates who so vigorously object to the taking of land to serve the greater public good almost fall over themselves to prostrate their support for private, self-serving, profitable corporate and moneyed interests.