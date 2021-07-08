 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Disinformation on 30x30 plan
0 Comments

Letter: Disinformation on 30x30 plan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ricketts 30x30 - 1.jpg

Gov. Pete Ricketts in Clay Center, Nebraska, on Thursday. Ricketts has been traveling the state to rally opposition to President Joe Biden’s 30x30 plan, which calls for conserving at least 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.

 PAUL HAMMEL, Omaha World-Herald

So, Gov. Pete Ricketts and his anti-conservation followers are on the road using spurious comments, innuendo, disinformation and misinformation to sow the seeds of fear, discord, discontent, animosity and opposition toward conservation easements and the 30x30 conservation plan.

Opposition is founded on the issue of permanency, despite every day irreversible action being taken on land without objection. Irreplaceable rich and productive agriculture land is being converted into highways and residential and business developments, with government(s) and the governed alike applauding the taking.

Another issue is government “land grabbing.” First, rather odd how leading spokespersons opposing government “land-grabbing” conveniently ignore how all of this land was quite literally grabbed – more correctly stolen – from the Native Americans by the White immigrants with support from their U.S. Army and military machine.

Secondly, also odd how many private-property-rights advocates who so vigorously object to the taking of land to serve the greater public good almost fall over themselves to prostrate their support for private, self-serving,  profitable corporate and moneyed interests.

As often observed, if hypocrisy were a high-crime punishable by life incarceration, Nebraska could be a penal colony. Paraphrasing the late political theorist and philosopher Hannah Arendt, “Hypocrisy is the sin of all sins.”

While we all stand to reap what has been sown, we all stand to be “burned” in a steadily warming global climate. None are to be spared from the spreading of “weeds” of ignorance, and lack of honesty and sincerity.

Stu Luttich, Geneva

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Families can get support
Letters

Letter: Families can get support

  • Updated

Alzheimer’s disease is devastating – not only for the more than 5 million Americans living with the disease, but also for the 16 million famil…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News