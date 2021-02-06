Letter: Disinfect our wounded nation

It is incomprehensible that Republican senators and members of the House in Washington, D.C., are whitewashing the seriousness of the Jan. 6 insurrection, even after their lives were threatened. How can these Republicans not realize that this attack on our democracy was unpatriotic and a threat to our republic, and even attempted murder?

Example: One Florida senator has said that the trial of the ex-president, is throwing “gasoline on the fire.” What does it take for this Florida senator to hold him accountable for inciting the attack on our democracy?

Another Republican senator from Texas tries to deflect the criminality and culpability of this ex-president by stating that his punishment was losing the election. The comparison of the insurrection on Jan. 6 to losing the presidential election is ludicrous and denigrates the seriousness of the Capitol attack.

Comparing the attack on Pearl Harbor to the attack on the Capitol would be more relevant. Both days will live in infamy. A more sensible response was from another Republican senator, who stated, “what is being alleged and what we saw, which is incitement to insurrection, is an impeachable offense. If not, what is?”