Letter, 3/4: Discrimination is religious tyranny

I'm a born-and-raised Lincoln Christian. I attended Catholic school and married in the Catholic Church. But I do not expect my state to govern according to its rules and dogmas.

Case in point, I am divorced, and I did not get my first marriage annulled by the pope in Rome. I have remarried in a civil ceremony. In the eyes of the Catholic Church, my second marriage is not recognized. In other words, I'm living in sin.

How thankful I am that my employers didn't fire me or that a landlord didn’t kick me out of my house. I am not discriminated against in any way because I am divorced and remarried, though it goes against the very teachings of my -- and perhaps others' -- religion.

So, when I hear of LGBTQ housing and employment discrimination based on religious beliefs about marriage and human sexuality, I think, why didn’t they discriminate against me? I broke those same kinds of rules.

The answer is that it is just a smokescreen to hide hate and prejudice. No civil government should listen to that argument. No religious leader, church or individual has the authority to trample on the civil rights of others. That is not religious freedom but religious tyranny in disguise.

Cathy Lohmeier, Lincoln

