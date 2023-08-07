Am I the only person in Nebraska who is very disappointed with this year‘s Legislature?

There are 33 Republican senators who have taken health care from the parents of children under the age of 19. They also have decided that females must carry an unwanted child to birth. No abortion choices.

Then these wise 33 senators voted to place concealed weapons on citizens, because towns like Columbus, Elkhorn, Peru, Gordon and Elmwood have so much crime.

Now they want to give a tax credit to those who want to send their children to church or private schools.

What about homeschoolers, special ed children or dropouts? Are they eligible?

My opinion for those graduating college: If you’re not a Republican voter, you should consider leaving the state because the GOP senators are sticking together no matter what the legislative bill.

Roger Harris, Lincoln