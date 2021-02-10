Letter: Direct payments benefit Americans

COVID-19 is both a public health challenge and an economic crisis. As the health challenge moves into its second year, many Americans are experiencing serious economic pain.

Last year, Congress passed two emergency relief packages. During deliberations, members of Congress from both parties and the president agreed to make direct cash payments to taxpayers. This was a wise decision. Money in the hands of Americans has helped to keep our economy running.

Congress is debating a third relief package, which again includes direct cash payments to most Americans. They will apply the cash to their most urgent needs (food, medical bills, child care, etc.), thus maximizing its benefits for themselves and our economy.

Cash payments are transparent, easy to track, and a fair way to support Americans in challenging times. When Congress turns its attention to climate change – another urgent crisis – I hope they remember this lesson.

To stabilize the climate, the world must move from a fossil fuel-based economy to a clean energy economy. Congress should put a price on carbon pollution and rebate the money collected in equal cash payments sent directly to all Americans.