Letter: Digital support can aid business

When COVID-19 forced millions into their homes, maintaining mental health and physical wellness became more crucial than ever. Since 2015, our online health and wellness company, Eat.Move.Rest, has been helping customers live healthier and happier lives. And because we operated online and used a host of digital tools and services, we could continue to help our customers when they needed it most despite the restrictions and closures caused by the pandemic.

But not every small business was lucky enough to operate online. Still, we urge our small business colleagues to embrace digital tools as much as possible because they have been the key to our success and are helping many other Nebraska small businesses stay in business.

We urge policymakers to support small businesses by funding education and training for adopting and maximizing digital tools. They should fund programs at community colleges and trade schools on how to incorporate digital tools into small business models and work with local business leaders to get as many businesses enrolled as possible.

We were incredibly fortunate that the pandemic didn’t hurt our business, and it should be up to our elected officials to ensure that other businesses recover quickly and prepare for the next crisis.

Dusty and Erin Stanczyk, Lincoln, members of the Connected Commerce Council

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0