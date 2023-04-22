As Lincoln approaches the general election May 2, I wanted to offer some insight about the process and remind everyone of their duty as citizens to use best efforts when making a selection for leadership in our town.

I was recently reminded of this when I was told that some voters only check the box of their political party when voting, even in elections that are nonpartisan elections. Others look at endorsements or other interest groups to decide whom they might support with a vote.

If we take just a moment before casting our vote, I would dare say many of us might be convinced to support a new candidate if we open up our vision to include considerations such as:

1). True character, that is a lifetime of quality not just a few elements to perhaps improve the short-term appeal necessary to win an election.

2). Measuring the depth and honesty of relationships, within all of our social groups -- family, friends and, perhaps, fellow employees. The complexity of these will give insight to future political negotiations and success of a candidate to bring solid ideas to Lincoln.

3). Forget the scare tactics, ignore yard signs, and supporters at polling places. Do they really think you get a vote by holding a sign near a polling place?

Give your vote some thought, Our town needs innovative ideas for a growing diverse population. Don’t just check the box, look a little deeper ... and vote.

David Duden, Lincoln