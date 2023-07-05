The Supreme Court stuck down student loan forgiveness. State tax money going to pay for private and parochial schools in Nebraska is no different.
Our nation is built, in part, on the idea of the separation of church and state. Sending your kids to private and parochial schools, is no different than going to college.
Larry Dahl, Lincoln
