Letter: Dierks remembered for integrity

Sen. Cap Dierks was there for ethanol and wind development, mandatory livestock price reporting, COOL, the Standing Bear Missouri River Bridge, the Family Farm Act, rural school funding, Contract Growers Bill of Rights, reducing meatpacker concentration, Missouri River sedimentation and so much more.

Senator Dierks was there for Nebraska, for all family farms and for our nation. He stood tall not just in stature but in life itself. His ethics and beliefs were as solid as a rock. His efforts to help rural Nebraskans and rural Americans were infallible. His hard work ethic is legendary. As a veterinarian he worked cow herds until every cow and calf was processed no matter what.

As a legislator, he worked until every law he wanted was passed or used to find a solution to very serious issues. His soft-spoken voice and unwavering determination for democracy and justice in rural America was unwavering.

I had the honor of working with Senator Dierks and a core group of Midwest legislators. We formed the Midwest Farm Price Coalition. We introduced similar bills in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma and had farm rallies and even went to Washington, D.C., to stand up for fair prices for independent agriculture producers. Senator Dierks was an integral part of our success.