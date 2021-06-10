Letter: Did you notice Biden failing U.S.?

Did you notice President Biden just enabled Putin's Nordstream II pipeline to Europe, shortly after Russian hackers shutdown one of our pipelines and after Biden had cancelled an American pipeline?

Did you notice he just cancelled oil leases in Alaska the same day OPEC and Putin announced production and price increases? Did you notice he ended oil leases on public land and coastal waters? Have you noticed gas prices are 50% higher now than when he took office?

Did you notice the Democrats have destroyed hard-won American energy independence in just the few short months they've been in control? Did you notice after Biden rejoined the Paris Accord that China is on course to record its highest-ever production of coal this year?

Did you notice the Democrats and the media defended the Chinese Communist Party against our own government and labeled the lab origin story for COVID a racist conspiracy theory, while blocking discussion on social media?

Did you notice inflation is through the roof under the Democrats? Did you notice violent crime is through the roof under the Democrats? Did you notice the crisis at the Southern border?