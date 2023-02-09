I am very opposed to the Lincoln Bold development. It fails to fit into the city's comprehensive plan.

A 22-story glass building would stick out like a sore thumb on a block of over 100-year-old buildings built of brick facades and construction.

I have always been struck by the unique and vibrant nature of the Haymarket. Having an office here has always been my dream. Since I have been located here, I love the vibrancy and the balance that this area has found -- a mix of the old and the new that I am proud to call my "home." This construction would have a negative impact on this balance and does not respect the work by the community of the Haymarket to create and sustain such a unique area of our city.

I am quite shocked that this building is applying for TIF financing. At its core this is a luxury development. It clearly appears that it is a case of the rich getting richer on the backs of the everyday taxpayer.

This corner may fit "legal" definitions for this, but it detracts from a city landmark, does not include affordable housing, does not offer a solution to a public problem and is the wrong project in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Troy Heath, Lincoln