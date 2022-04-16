Letter: Development adds to flood risk

Wilderness Park wasn't created in the late 1960s by the Lancaster County commissioners to provide a beautiful, natural park for hikers, bikers, runners, horseback riders, cross country skiers, bird watchers, dog walkers or historians to visit and enjoy. No, Wilderness Park was created as a place for floodwaters to go instead of inundating neighborhoods in Lincoln. The park has tried mightily to do just that.

Back in the '60s, the surrounding land was all agricultural, with precious little development. So the size of the park was adequate for that time.

We all can see what has happened since then. Acres and acres of land have been developed for houses south of Lincoln with the accompanying commercial areas, streets and highways. All this additional water runoff has rapidly affected Wilderness Park.

Now comes a huge development proposal at First Street and Pioneers Boulevard, on the northwest edge of the park. Directly across the street! With almost 600 living units. This will undoubtedly increase traffic and light pollution and will almost certainly affect rainwater runoff, which could create increased flooding risk.

The Lincoln City Council has the opportunity to avoid making a huge mistake by approving this development. We would all benefit if this proposal would quietly go away. The land could be added to Wilderness Park, plus all the other land around the park and upstream from it. We would approve of that!

Marge Schlitt, Lincoln

