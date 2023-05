Recently during the spring election, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird in campaign ads made the statement that $200 million was spent on Lincoln's roads. After driving on several roads throughout the city, I have to say they should do a better job filling potholes or find someone who can. Our roads are a mess. The patch method they are using doesn't last. You have to weave all over the road to avoid the huge potholes! Our roads are an embarrassment!