Letter: Despite numbers, Trump to blame

Although I agree with the sentiment of the Jan. 24 letter, “Trump should be tried over COVID,” the numbers warrant a more careful look. To say that 390,000 deaths occurred in a population of 400,000 is quite different from saying it occurred in a population of 400,000,000. So let's do a comparative analysis with the European Union which, like the U.S., is a union of disparate states.

As of Feb. 3, total deaths per million population due to COVID in the EU is about 1,071. For the U.S. it is 1,381. Therefore the difference between the EU and USA performance is about 310 deaths per million. Multiply that difference by the U.S. population of about 331 million, and we see that had the U.S. government performed as well as the EU governments, we would have about 331 times 298, or over 102,000 fewer deaths than we do have. Comparison to Canada (536 deaths per million) is even more embarrassing.

Conclusion: Trump has the blood of tens of thousands of American deaths on his hands. And we can point to a continuous stream of lies and inaction by this pathological narcissist who was utterly incapable of empathy for the suffering of so many Americans, as evidence of his complicity in these deaths.