Letter, 12/10: Democrats trying to invalidate vote

After giving 27 years of my life helping to keep this country free, it is a sad state of affairs to see what is happening to her. If the liberal left is successful in removing a duly elected president by impeachment just because they are crying about losing the election three years ago, then the electoral system is done.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every time, the left loses an election they will try to circumvent the will of the people. They have not done a thing for the last three years but try to reverse a legal election decided by the electorate. Liberal Democrats' idea of a free and open election is vote for whomever you choose, as long as they approve.

Sounds like communism to me. Of course, you must realize that we are stupid compared to their superior intelligence.

Lon Cave, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0