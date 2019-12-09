Letter, 12/10: Democrats trying to invalidate vote
Letter, 12/10: Democrats trying to invalidate vote

Trump Impeachment

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., right, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, joined by Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., makes an opening statement as the panel prepares to listen to former White House national security aide Fiona Hill, and David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, Thursday on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 ANDREW HARRER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

After giving 27 years of my life helping to keep this country free, it is a sad state of affairs to see what is happening to her. If the liberal left is successful in removing a duly elected president by impeachment just because they are crying about losing the election three years ago, then the electoral system is done.

Every time, the left loses an election they will try to circumvent the will of the people. They have not done a thing for the last three years but try to reverse a legal election decided by the electorate. Liberal Democrats' idea of a free and open election is vote for whomever you choose, as long as they approve.

Sounds like communism to me. Of course, you must realize that we are stupid compared to their superior intelligence.

Lon Cave, Lincoln

