Letter: Democrats out of touch

While Joe Biden and the congressional Democrats are focused on their war on U.S. fossil fuel companies in favor of renewable energy, pardoning thousands of individuals convicted of possessing marijuana and forgiving college loans, the rest of the country is suffering with high fuel and home heating prices, interest rates making home ownership unaffordable and record numbers of overdose deaths due to fentanyl-laced drugs.

Just 18 months ago, fuel prices were more than a dollar less than they are today, and the pump prices are going up weekly if not daily. OPEC just snubbed Biden's request for increased production, instead cutting it by two million barrels.

If you wanted to buy a house today, interest rates for a 30-year mortgage are 6.5% on average, compared to under 3% when the when Biden and the Democrats took over in January 2021. The payment on a $250,000 home loan is now over $500 per month more than it was when interest rates were at 3%. Think about that: $1,580 now compared to $1,054 just two years ago.

Last year, overdoses involving fentanyl and other synthetic opioids surpassed 71,000, up 23% from the year before. There also was a 23% increase in deaths involving cocaine and a 34% increase in deaths involving meth and other stimulants.

With all that going on, you'd think our government leaders would be concerned with the squeeze on average Americans. But that's obviously not the case, and I urge you to vote for a change in November.

Dave Kirby, Lincoln