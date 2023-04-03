The Journal Star piles onto the drooling "git him!" mentality with its screaming March 31 headline about the indictment of Donald Trump. However, a statement by former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says all we need to know about today’s Democratic Party.

Pelosi's "generous" concession is that Trump has a right "to a trial to prove innocence."

Educated Americans will know immediately the true nature of that statement and the mentality that lies behind it. Indeed, it is the mentality animating the totalitarian streams that fuel Democratic Party leadership.

Pelosi's lack of intelligence is no excuse for the error of her perception. Guilt, as the default starting point, is the process of totalitarian regimes and banana republics, famously expressed by an aide to Josef Stalin: "Show me the man; I'll find a crime." Pelosi's attitude has become a set doctrine of her party.

The depth of Trump hatred in our society is arguably the most bizarre social phenomenon of our time. What is most interesting about it is how people who are so possessed with this gnawing hatred of a person they don't even know count themselves among the "decent" and "loving" folks of the world.

Indeed, they seem very proud of their self-acclaimed dimension of goodness while pointing fingers of accusation at others, all the while eagerly casting their own votes for the likes of politicians like Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. Smug about their own "decency," they don't see this log-in-the-eye hypocrisy for what it is.

As for the “nobody is above the law” standard, it represents a noble idea reduced to a humorless joke, given recent revelations concerning politicized and weaponized institutions of society, from intelligence agencies and media to halls of academia and denominational leaders of churches.

Richard Terrell, Lincoln