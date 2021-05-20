Letter: Democrats full of dishonesty

After Paul Ries' letter to the editor ("Fostering lies, harming nation," May 18), you wonder why our country is divided. How can anyone argue that the Republican Party has no integrity after two partisan-driven impeachment hearings of President Trump failed?

Remember Brett Kavanaugh's hearing, when then-Sen. Kamala Harris tried to stop the proceedings from the beginning. Now she is vice president.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) looked across the hearing room and told Democrats, "All you want is power, and I hope you never get it."

I could go on and on with the dishonesty of Democrats that are in power. If honesty is what you are looking for, leave the Democratic Party.

Mark Oswald, Lincoln

