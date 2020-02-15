Letter, 2/16: Democrats' efforts damaging nation

Letter to the editor writer Patrick Decker (" Senate Republicans have new motto ," Feb. 6) is grasping at straws when he state the Senate does not look at evidence. Mr. Decker, there was -- and is -- no evidence of an impeachable offense.

The Democrats have perpetrated this hoax on the American public now for three years, damaging the country. They have done nothing to help the country grow, only to tear it down. Thank God the Constitution survived this attempt to destroy it.