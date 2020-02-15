Letter, 2/16: Democrats' efforts damaging nation
View Comments

Letter, 2/16: Democrats' efforts damaging nation

{{featured_button_text}}
Trump

President Donald Trump speaks, accompanied by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, left, and Ivanka Trump, his daughter and assistant to Trump, during an event at the White House to sign a new North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

 ALEX BRANDON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Letter to the editor writer Patrick Decker ("Senate Republicans have new motto," Feb. 6) is grasping at straws when he state the Senate does not look at evidence. Mr. Decker, there was -- and is -- no evidence of an impeachable offense.

The Democrats have perpetrated this hoax on the American public now for three years, damaging the country. They have done nothing to help the country grow, only to tear it down. Thank God the Constitution survived this attempt to destroy it.

Russ Roether, Milford

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News