Letter: Democrats can tout issues

Trump Republicans

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Road to Majority conference Friday in Nashville, Tennessee.

 Mark Humphrey, Associated Press

Democratic issues!

(a) Abortion rights. More than 60% of voters want Roe v. Wade supported. Between 80% and 90% of the public demands exceptions for rape, incest or danger to the life of the mother. These rights could be wiped out by this Supreme Court decision. Women are now officially second class citizens.

(b) Gun safety. It comes down to the question of whether the right of some people to have automatic weapons, with which a large number of people can be killed in a short period of time, outweighs the rights of the rest of us to live in peace, and the rights of children to simply stay alive! If you say that the right to own such weapons is supreme, then I must question your humanity. If you have that opinion yet call yourself a Christian, then I must call disagree!

(c) The environment. Anyone who does not accept “global warming” is either an outright fool or a paid tool of the oil industry. God gave us this beautiful Earth. If you are willing to destroy it just for convenience, or more money, then you will have to answer for it. Either to your children or a high power.

(d) Trump. It is more than obvious now that he tried to overthrow the American government just to keep himself in power! This comes from the sworn testimony of Republicans themselves! Refusal to believe this is willful ignorance!

Democrats must campaign on the issues. Especially the first two.

Klaus Yurk, Lincoln

