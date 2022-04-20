 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Democrats behind Lincoln success

In a front page article, “Flood turns his attention to Lincoln” (April 13), Mike Flood cites Lincoln as the “example No. 1” of how to grow the economy and make a better life. I agree. But Flood cannot steal any credit for Lincoln’s success.

Today, Lincoln is the product of 20 years of Democratic leadership by Mayor Don Wesley, Mayor Chris Beutler and, now, by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and our Democratic City Council. Lincoln bloomed by following the Democratic program of progressive collaboration and inclusive ideas, which included voting to tax ourselves to invest in our community.

Mike Flood deserves no credit for any of Lincoln’s prosperity. His Republican buddies fought us all the way. Flood never has and never will help Lincoln.

If you like Lincoln, then don’t send another Republican obstructionist to Washington. Patty Pansing Brooks is the best choice for Lincoln’s future.

Victor E. Covalt III, Lincoln

