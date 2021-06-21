Letter: Democrats are in denial

Illegal border crossing attempts continue to rise under President Biden’s administration. Last month, there were 180,034 enforcement encounters by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

That's the number, flashed all over the news in the past few days. With those kind of numbers, you would think the president would show an interest, however he has not yet visited the border. The vice president has not visited the border yet, either, although she went to Guatemala to search for the “root cause” of the migration north.

Who knows how many of those migrants have criminal records? They aren’t all women and children.

We have the executive branch of the United States in total denial, and the Democrats in Congress are letting Biden get away with it, yet the numbers are real. The only Democrats who are sounding alarms are the ones representing border states, and their pleas are being ignored.

That's an average of about 6,000 people trying to cross the border illegally every day of the month. And where's the outrage? These are immigrants who could be using your tax dollars.

We have laws against this, yet they are totally discarded by this liberal administration. Biden and his cronies should be impeached for failure to uphold the U.S. Constitution, which he swore to do.

Dave Kirby, Lincoln

