Letter, 3/5: Democratic Party in disarray

"Politics as usual" ended in November 2016. Someone needs to tell the mainstream media, the political parties and the donor class, because none of them apparently saw the obituary.

Historians of our present will remark on the sea change that occurred with the election of Donald Trump. Particularly, they will be unable to suppress their amazement at the suicidal reactions of the Democratic Party elite, which is now fighting its own leading candidate.

Of course, political liberalism has been in retreat in the United States for decades, Clintonism and neo-liberalism being mostly to blame. Meanwhile, conservatives have gone from strength to strength. Nevertheless, the denialism of the Democratic establishment in the wake of President Trump's election must be the final nail in that party's coffin.

The Democratic Party looks like it is alive only through the efforts of donors and celebrities who fund media campaigns. But all they can do is work the corpse like a marionette in imitation of "Weekend at Bernie's."

The media, political parties and donor class lost control of the political process in 2016. This is a good thing. Let's hope the next choice of the populists isn't a reality TV star.

Thomas Hancock, Lincoln

