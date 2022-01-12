 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Democracy at stake with vote
Letter: Democracy at stake with vote

Herbster announcement 4.26

FREMONT, NEB. - 04/26/2021 - Charles Herbster formally declares he will run for governorship in the 2022 gubernatorial election at the Heartland Country Barn on Monday, April 26, 2021. Herbster officially announced his intention to run in Nebraska's upcoming gubernatorial election. He currently is set to run against Brett Lindstrom, Jim Pillen, and Michael Connely.

 KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star

There have been a lot of advertisements for Charles Herbster for governor that convey his integrity. Some show Herbster shaking hands with former President Donald Trump, gaining his approval.

Trump lost a free and fair 2020 reelection bid. I would like to know where Herbster stands on Trump's "Big Lie" and the failed attempt to overthrow our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021?

Five people lost their lives as a result, and someone should be held accountable. I would like to hear Herbster's view on these matters. Our democracy is in the balance with each vote we cast.

There will be a choice in our next election between democracy and autocracy,  with voters making the decision. Many young men and women have given their lives for the freedoms we enjoy and often take for granted.

The direction of our country takes depends on the upcoming election. We must research the candidates and find out where they stand on all issues. Voters need to be informed. Our democracy is at stake.

Grant K. Smith, Dorchester

