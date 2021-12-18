 Skip to main content
Letter: Delta departure a painful blow
Lincoln Airport, 11.3

The Lincoln Airport will be down to just one airline next month when Delta Air Lines ends service to Minneapolis.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Delta abruptly announced it was ceasing operations at the Lincoln Airport Jan. 10. They were flying twice a day to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul. The airport is in the midst of a big renovation, and Delta poops on it. This really stinks!

Alan Hersch, Lincoln

