Letter: Delegation should describe scene

I think it would be most interesting to read interviews with the Nebraska congressional delegation as well as members of their staffs concerning their experiences on Jan. 6.

What did they see and hear as the Capitol was attacked? What did they feel? Since two of them voted against a bipartisan investigation, I believe it would be helpful to build the historical record with these interviews and of interest to readers and constituents.

Thank you, Sen. Ben Sasse and Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon for your votes in support of an investigation. When elections arrive, voters will remember who had the courage to vote for truth rather than the party line.

In the meantime, our esteemed newspaper could fill some gaps of our knowledge with their own investigation and interviews with our congressional delegation. I am thankful that our freedom of the press has survived the Trump presidency.

Elizabeth Hughes, Lincoln

