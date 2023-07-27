As we arrive at the anniversaries of Social Security and Medicare, it is interesting to note the voting records of our representatives in the House and our senators in the Senate.

The records show they vote against the best interests of workers and retirees most of the time. Rep. Don Bacon has a 22% voting record and his is the best! Rep. Mike Flood's record is 0%! The others are in single digits. They all claim to support retirees and workers, which is obviously not true.