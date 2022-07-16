Letter: Delegation failed Nebraskans

Sad, disgusting, unacceptable, inexcusable, partisan, and uneducated. That's the way it seems our congressional delegation voted on gun legislation that for the first time in 20 years Congress passed and the president signed.

What is it that they fail to see in supporting expanded background checks for prospective gun buyers under the age of 21, which gives authorities up to 10 business days to examine juvenile and mental health records? What is it that they fail to see in the value of millions of dollars so states can fund intervention programs such as mental health? Why don't they see the value of red flag laws that allow authorities to temporarily confiscate guns from any person found by a judge to be too dangerous to possess them?

The legislation sets aside money for mental health resources and school safety. It toughens laws against gun trafficking and the practice of buying a gun on behalf of someone who is barred from owning one.

It seems it took the senseless shooting of 19 children and two teachers to initiate a step forward of bipartisanship to at least pass this legislation. But not the Nebraska delegation that seems to be in lock step in partisan politics. I thought Nebraska was better that what we have for representation. Now, on the Fourth of July we see innocent people gunned down again by a high-capacity long gun that is designed for war. I'm a gun owner, hunter, trap shooter and respectful of the Second amendment, but I also believe most of us want to see leadership step up, flush the partisan politics and take responsibility in passing legislation that helps reduce these senseless killings.

The vast majority of Americans want more legislation restricting gun ownership, but not our delegation.

Don Hutchens, Lincoln