Letter: Defense contracts cloud issue

Business Insider, on May 13, reported that Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer inherited between $50,001 and $100,000 worth of stock in Lockheed Martin in December. Lockheed Martin is a weapons manufacturer and one of two producers of the Javelin rocket system.

The concern is that Fischer is a leading Republican on the Senate Armed Service Committee. The committee has oversight of the Department of Defense and the United States Strategic Command right here in Nebraska.

So, while Fischer is considering whether to vote on sending aid, including weapons, to Ukraine she stands to personally profit from these votes, especially while the U.S. is increasing shipments of the Javelin missiles produced in part by Lockheed Martin to Ukraine. These missiles have been dubbed the “fire and forget” missiles that can pierce tanks and helicopters are sold to the U.S. government for $176,000 each.

Fischer places herself in a conflict-of-interest situation by owning these stocks in Lockheed Martin and serving on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Is she considering her ownership of these stocks while making decisions on how to vote for the $40 billion in additional aid to Ukraine? If so, Fischer is profiting off the continued war in Ukraine. Lawmakers with business interests in defense companies could be part of the reason why our military budget is higher than the spending of the next eight nations in the world. We should not allow this kind of blatant conflict of interest with our elected officials.

Brittany Cooper, Lincoln, state coordinator of Nebraskans for Peace

