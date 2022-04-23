Letter: Deep concerns about Herbster

I have always been under the impression that gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster was a prime example of the maxim “birds of a feather flock together,” but I had little expected claims against him of sexually predatory advances.

I was already thinking of writing to encourage people to vote for traditional conservatism in this upcoming primary election, and this emerging Herbster scandal finally pushed me over the edge.

I have yet to hear someone local to the Falls City area say anything positive about him; they all seem to be concerned with the fact that he skimps on his bills more than anyone one else in the county.

It says something about whom he thinks most of when he pays his Richardson County taxes late, but he never missed a Douglas County deadline on his river-view condo, all while wasting millions on others’ political campaigns. Priorities? Not his employees and not his property taxes.

What irks me most is that he is a part of this new cohort of politicians who cannot seem to retain valued employees. One of his biggest endorsements comes from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, whose chiefs of staff average tenure is 55 days less than a normal pregnancy.

Herbster’s campaign seems to be having difficulty retaining people in the same manner. I would like to think that Theresa Thibodeau’s comments following her resignation as Herbster's running mate speak to that. Either the members of this cohort are bad judges of character, or they are bad characters themselves. I see no other possible explanation.

Michael Hazen, Lincoln

