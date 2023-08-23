Really, Governor?

Has it escaped Gov. Jim Pillen's attention that there is literally no housing development near the current penitentiary? He expects us to believe that out of 70 location options, his pick, next to a growing beautiful neighborhood community, is the best option for the new prison?

I’m sure all the folks who’ve built beautiful half-million-dollar-and-higher homes at Waterford Estates will be thrilled to see their home values go down. Not that I live in one of those, but I for one can’t wait to enjoy my north-facing deck at night looking at all the pretty lights around the new prison.

It doesn’t take much to read between the lines. The city of Lincoln was blindsided with this decision. If Pillen was really concerned about keeping the prison adequately staffed in the long term when the historically miniscule state employee pay raises fail to keep up with the cost of living, you’re going to need to draw staff from both metropolitan Omaha and Lincoln.

If Pillen was really concerned about programming and rehabilitation for the inmates, placing it between Omaha and Lincoln would make the most sense for more inmates' families to visit and keep them connected and supported on their journey to a successful life upon release.

With the worst overcrowded prison system in the country, how can Pillen continue to ignore all of the recommendations for prison and sentencing reform to reduce the population? The next election can't come soon enough!

Julie Luedtke, Lincoln