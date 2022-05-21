Letter: Decision deserves another look

One of the most humble actions we can take as human beings is to admit we were wrong – that we acted precipitously, did not see the whole picture or did not act upon our best values. It happens to all of us.

In regards to the proposed Wilderness Crossing development and the resulting Niskithe Prayer Camp, it may seem like policies and procedures were followed and the resulting decision is in the best interest of the majority of our community. But sometimes, it is the minority voice that needs to be listened to more carefully. And, sometimes we need to stop and take a second look to make sure that our decisions are not causing more harm than good.

In our minds did we as a community, represented by our City Council members, make a good legal decision? It appears we did. But in our hearts did we make the most humane and compassionate decision? Possibly not.

When we lose our hearts and always follow regulations, private interests, and “progress for the sake of progress,” we risk losing what is most important: respect for all humans. Our community will be stronger when we listen to people who have felt excluded, unseen and disrespected.

This may mean fewer houses, a bit less profit for the developer and the seller, a bit more green space, and the willingness to say, “We care and are willing to listen more carefully and take a second look.”

Ann Seacrest, Lincoln

