 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Decide it on the field

  • 0
Election logo 2020

I was a bit surprised by Jim Pillen's Local View, "Debates don't help voters", in the Aug. 31 Journal Star.

As a former star athlete I assumed he'd want to confront Democratic candidate Carol Blood face to face on a level playing field, much as the better football team was decided in his playing days. Instead he believes "in meeting with the voters directly ... and answering their questions face to face."

I'm sure a debate format could be found that would minimize the effect of the media, overcoming Pillen's primary objection. A French Presidential debate this year, for example, did not involve reporters.

Bill Prange, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Pillen wrong not to debate

Letter: Pillen wrong not to debate

Why would we want to elect Jim Pillen as our governor when he refuses (or is he afraid?) to debate in public? We need to see how a candidate c…

Letter: Cartoon sent wrong message

Letter: Cartoon sent wrong message

I found the Journal Star's Aug. 21 political cartoon to be a simple-minded attempt to trivialize the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid for classified docume…

Letter: Was trip necessary?

Letter: Was trip necessary?

I saw that Gov. Pete Ricketts was hard at work in the United Kingdom on a trade mission to help Nebraska's ag and insurance industries along w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News