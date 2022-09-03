Letter: Decide it on the field

I was a bit surprised by Jim Pillen's Local View, "Debates don't help voters", in the Aug. 31 Journal Star.
As a former star athlete I assumed he'd want to confront Democratic candidate Carol Blood face to face on a level playing field, much as the better football team was decided in his playing days. Instead he believes "in meeting with the voters directly ... and answering their questions face to face."
I'm sure a debate format could be found that would minimize the effect of the media, overcoming Pillen's primary objection. A French Presidential debate this year, for example, did not involve reporters.
Bill Prange, Lincoln