Letter: 'Decarceration' way to go
Letter: 'Decarceration' way to go

As other states close prisons, Nebraska may build a big one

In this file photo, guards observe inmates at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Nebraska officials are pushing for a new, $230 million prison to relieve inmate overcrowding, even as prison officials in other states close prisons. 

 Associated Press file photo

Nebraska prisons are overcrowded. Reducing the prison population can save public money. An active process for early release (pardon, clemency, time off for good behavior) can also provide incentive for better behavior in prison and after release.

Imprisonment (incarceration) is a common-sense measure to protect the public from criminal violence. However, there is nothing to be gained, and much lost, from lengthy incarceration of people who are not a threat to the community.

Other states have significantly reduced their prison populations and cost through an intentional process of "decarceration." From 2009 to 2016, incarceration was reduced 14% to 25% in five very diverse states: Connecticut, Michigan, Mississippi, Rhode Island and South Carolina.

I'm glad that plans for a new prison have reportedly been put "on hold." I hope the Legislature and the Board of Pardons will seriously study and implement a variety of strategies to reduce prison crowding.

Also, I support the views expressed by Emily Cameron Shattil in her letter to the editor ("Pardon request not political," March 18) supporting a pardon for Ed Poindexter.

John Lozier, Lincoln

Tags

