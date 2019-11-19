Nebraska’s relationship to government debt is not nearly as egregious as a state like California or the United States as a whole; however, there still is reason to encourage fiscal responsibility.
An idea, if legislated upon in the Unicameral, could help do just that. Congressman Chip Roy (R-Texas) introduced HRes686 in the House of Representatives, not as some ostentatious display of political charlatanry, but as a way to show that money does not grow on trees.
The resolution would serve to install debt clocks in the main meeting rooms of the U.S. House Budget Committee and the U.S. House Appropriations Committee.
Nebraska lawmakers would be wise to pass a similar bill and have Nebraska-specific debt clocks installed for lawmakers to see when debating expensive legislative bills. This can help keep Nebraska on the right track.
Austin Gaines, Lincoln