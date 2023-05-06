What kind of ignorant nonsense is the Republican House trying to push through? A huge cut in the budget? Are those people crazy?

Cuts of sufficient magnitude will require cuts into the military or Medicare and Medicaid or veterans' benefits.

This is a dangerous time in the history of the world to cut heavily into the military budget. We are facing both nuclear-armed Russia and China.

The other choice is Medicare and Medicaid. This is breaking a solemn promise the government made years ago. I have paid into the FICA system since I was 16 and had my first real job. I’m now in my 70s. If my benefits are cut, then I want my money back!

And lawmakers should be ashamed to even consider cutting veterans' benefits. Those people put their lives and limbs on the line for this country ... and you now want to shortchange them?

A debt ceiling? Has it ever worked out to simply stop paying your bills? Your credit card? Your mortgage? This is money we have already spent!

If Congress so worried about the debt, why did it pass a massive tax cut that benefited only the very, very rich several years ago under former President Trump. Congressional bleating about debt now comes across as both hypocritical and disingenuous.

Klaus Yurk, Lincoln