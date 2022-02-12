 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Debates just a job interview

  • 0
Republican gubenatorial candidates

Six Republican candidates for governor participate in a forum Sunday in Kearney. Candidates taking part were Breland Ridenour (from right), Michael Connely, Charles Herbster, Jim Pillen, Brett Lindstrom and Theresa Thibodeau. Susan Littlefield. farm broadcaster, moderated the forum sponsored by the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

 Robert Pore, Independent

Gubernatorial candidates Jim Pillen and Charles Herbster are, as of this writing apparently refusing to participate in a KMTV/OWH debate (Journal Star, Feb. 3).

I've not seen any debates planned by any other organizations yet. In this case I believe a live debate is basically a job interview. I'm sure as good businessmen they would not hire someone for any position without an interview. Would you hire someone to a highly responsible position without an interview?

How will they identify their governing philosophy? How will they work with the Legislature? What specific state problems are they going to work to solve? I can think of a few -- prison reform, support for families and homeless,  education, improving agribusiness opportunity and many more. Do they understand policy and any of the current legislation moving through the Legislature?

People are also reading…

So far their websites only show the usual Republican generalizations and ads mainly focused on foot-stamping temper tantrums and complaining. Herbster evidently thinks border crossing is Nebraska's biggest problem (never mind our agribusiness workforce is largely from south of the border). Pillen evidently thinks shooting our problems is the answer. When the only tool in his tool belt is a shotgun everything is a target!

Fred D. Ochsner, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Pillen hardly Nebraska Nice

Letter: Pillen hardly Nebraska Nice

I grew up on a farm in Platte County near Jim Pillen’s parents. During that time, if a young Catholic and Lutheran wanted to marry, they would…

Letter: A fitting hand gesture

Letter: A fitting hand gesture

So Herbie Husker had to change his hand gesture because of the white supremacists. In Brazil and some Middle East countries the OK gesture tra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News