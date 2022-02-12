Letter: Debates just a job interview

Gubernatorial candidates Jim Pillen and Charles Herbster are, as of this writing apparently refusing to participate in a KMTV/OWH debate (Journal Star, Feb. 3).

I've not seen any debates planned by any other organizations yet. In this case I believe a live debate is basically a job interview. I'm sure as good businessmen they would not hire someone for any position without an interview. Would you hire someone to a highly responsible position without an interview?

How will they identify their governing philosophy? How will they work with the Legislature? What specific state problems are they going to work to solve? I can think of a few -- prison reform, support for families and homeless, education, improving agribusiness opportunity and many more. Do they understand policy and any of the current legislation moving through the Legislature?

So far their websites only show the usual Republican generalizations and ads mainly focused on foot-stamping temper tantrums and complaining. Herbster evidently thinks border crossing is Nebraska's biggest problem (never mind our agribusiness workforce is largely from south of the border). Pillen evidently thinks shooting our problems is the answer. When the only tool in his tool belt is a shotgun everything is a target!

Fred D. Ochsner, Lincoln

