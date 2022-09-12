Letter: Debate useless with GOP power

One cannot help but be amused by the discussion concerning Jim Pillen’s refusal to engage in a debate with Carol Blood. While I understand his point of view, I think his column ("Debates don't help voters," Aug. 31) defending his position was ludicrous.

Instead of bloviating, couldn’t he have just stated the simple truth? He has the votes, and that is not likely to change. Republicans in Nebraska have a lockdown on the minds of their constituencies, regardless of issues or character.

“I’ve been a Republican all my life” will never be a less important issue than wealth inequality, access to health care, environmental awareness, freedom and equality before the law.

This is not by accident. “Conservative” media outlets throughout the state provide a constant drone solidifying and justifying the party line. Take a drive across the state with the radio on sometime. The only time any kind of progressive thought is mentioned is when it’s being demonized. There are no other options.

Lockstep has been achieved and is much more efficient than any debate. So why go to the trouble?

Richard Firebaugh, Lincoln