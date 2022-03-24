Letter: Debate showed a sad truth

While watching on video streaming our legislators debate LB773 -- the bill to relax requirements to carry a concealed gun -- it seemed apparent that trickle-down politics were in play in the Unicameral.

During the 2016 presidential election process I feared this would happen. I saw senators attempting to bully other senators through future election outcomes -- questioning whether other senators loved their country or could support the Constitution and Second Amendment if they had a view different opinion from theirs.

One senator degraded and personally attacked another on live stream and in front of school-age children observing in the balcony. Sen. Steve Lathrop, in my opinion, tried to restore some civility and decorum in his comments.

I don't know the rules of the unicameral, but I was disappointed Speaker Mike Hilgers allowed one senator to attack the other personally. During the remarks by Senator Lathrop, I could see several of the senators parading around the floor smiling, as if in support of this type of behavior.

Whether you are for or against LB773, my hope is that Nebraskans can respect others' opinions without threatening, bullying or stating mistruths. To hear implications that opponents were Nebraskans who don't love their country, who don't believe in the Constitution, who can't support the Second Amendment is sad.

Yes, trickle down politics, just like the pandemic, eventually made its way to Nebraska. Our unicameral appears to no longer be nonpartisan. Degrade, diminish, lie -- anything to divide and win are the talking points we unfortunately saw coming from the national 2016 election. It works, and it's here!

Ron Cunningham, Lincoln

