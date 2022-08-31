Letter: Debate about more than access

How can any Nebraskan put their trust in the power of the governorship in someone who’s too cowardly to debate? This isn’t even a Democrat or Republican issue. It’s a leadership issue. The Pillen campaign’s argument that he doesn’t need to debate because he’s been going around the state glad-handing people who are going to vote for him anyway is preposterous.

How is anyone going to know what this guy is like when the lights are on and he’s faced with a tough question or has to make a decision on his feet and his handlers aren’t there to hold his hand? Sadly, because of his cowardice, a lot of Nebraskans won’t know what Jim Pillen is made of before they cast their vote, simply because he’s afraid of what has always been the routine campaign ritual of facing your opponent and debating them. I can’t vote for a snowflake like that.