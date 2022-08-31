 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Debate about more than access

  • 0
Nebraska Republican Party general election kickoff

Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor, speaks during the Nebraska Republican Party general election kickoff on Wednesday at the GOP state headquarters. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

How can any Nebraskan put their trust in the power of the governorship in someone who’s too cowardly to debate? This isn’t even a Democrat or Republican issue. It’s a leadership issue. The Pillen campaign’s argument that he doesn’t need to debate because he’s been going around the state glad-handing people who are going to vote for him anyway is preposterous.

How is anyone going to know what this guy is like when the lights are on and he’s faced with a tough question or has to make a decision on his feet and his handlers aren’t there to hold his hand? Sadly, because of his cowardice, a lot of Nebraskans won’t know what Jim Pillen is made of before they cast their vote, simply because he’s afraid of what has always been the routine campaign ritual of facing your opponent and debating them. I can’t vote for a snowflake like that.

Mark Rathje, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Pillen wrong not to debate

Letter: Pillen wrong not to debate

Why would we want to elect Jim Pillen as our governor when he refuses (or is he afraid?) to debate in public? We need to see how a candidate c…

Letter: Halfway to a conclusion

Letter: Halfway to a conclusion

In ancient Greece there was a conspiracy to undermine common sense. Common sense tells us that if you want to go to a bar, you can go to a bar.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News